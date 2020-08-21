EXCLUSIVE: MRC-backed LA production outfit A-Major Media has named Pier Nirandara as Vice President, Film & Television, reporting to production company head Mary Lee. A-Major Media, which launched in 2019 with a majority investment from MRC in association with UTA, is dedicated to championing Asian American voices in film and TV. Nirandara joins the company […]

