Mrs. America Review: Cate Blanchett Is Compelling as Antifeminist Leader Full of Contradictions
If there is one thing Mrs. Americais hell bent on showing its audience, it's that feminism is complex, messy, and extremely divisive among women -- too discordant to even result in much progress. It's a slippery hill to die on, but the new FX on Hulu series aims to chronicle the modern history of