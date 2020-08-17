MSNBC on Monday went dark for six minutes on DirecTV amid its coverage of the Democratic National Convention before the signal was restored. “We are experiencing temporary technical difficulties,” read a prompt on the screen of DirecTV watchers. “Please stand by. We apologize for the inconvenience.” The cable news network appeared to be working as […]

The post MSNBC Goes Temporarily Dark On DirecTV Amid Convention Coverage appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.