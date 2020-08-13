Music Star Shakira Signs With WME For Representation

WME has signed Grammy-winning singer Shakira for representation in all areas. The “Hips Don’t Lie” pop superstar tore up the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez, a performance that earned the show four Emmy nominations. Shakira, who was previously at CAA, has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has taken home multiple […]

