Carly Rae Jepsen said in a Sept. 4 tweet that it would be “a dream” to work with pop singer-songwriter Mxmtoon. Five days later, it looks like this dream came true.

On Wednesday (Sept. 9), Mxmtoon unveiled “OK On Your Own,” her mesmerizing new single featuring Jepsen, off of her upcoming EP Dusk (out Oct. 1). The song details the fallout of a breakup, during which both Mxmtoon and Jepsen learn that sometimes, it’s better to simply allow yourself to be on your own for some time. “I need some time to myself so I can comprehend/ I’m not so scared to admit I could use a friend,” the pair sing on the chorus.

The 20-year-old singer also shared a brand new video for the track, in which she wanders the streets of Brooklyn looking for answers. Walking her bike through the sunlit streets, the star hears the voice of the “Call Me Maybe” singer letting her know that “maybe we knew that from thе start I can’t complete you, baby/ But I’ll hold you in my heart.”

In a statement released with the single, Mxmtoon shared her elation about getting to work with Jepsen. “I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well,” she said. “My hope for the song is that ‘OK On Your Own’ can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of.”

Check out the video “OK On Your Own” below:

