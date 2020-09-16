My Morning Jacket reaches No. 1 on a Billboard songs chart for the first time, with “Feel You” crowning the Adult Alternative Songs airplay list dated Sept. 19.

The song surpasses the Kentucky band’s previous best peak, as “I’m Amazed” hit No. 5 on Adult Alternative Songs in 2008. That also marked the act’s first appearance on a Billboard radio chart.

The act is the fifth to land a first Adult Alternative Songs No. 1 in 2020. Two bands completed a similarly lengthy career trajectory: The Strokes (“Bad Decisions”) and Tame Impala (“Lost in Yesterday”) also landed multiple successful albums prior to reigning for the first time.

Concurrently, “Feel You” jumps into the top 40 of the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock Airplay survey, leaping 47-39 with 1.1 million audience impressions, up 15%, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The track is the lead single from The Waterfall II, My Morning Jacket’s eighth studio album which reached No. 18 on the Top Rock Albums chart dated Sept. 12.

