Nail the Oversized Trend With This Affordable Flowy Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boho-chic style is all about finding garments that are easy, unfussy and functional. While it’s an aesthetic that usually gives Us summertime vibes, you can rock it year round when you have the right clothing in your closet. Forget trendy pieces that are tight or restricting — you want to be draped in duds that make you feel free!

Of course, oversized shirts are a staple in any boho-approved wardrobe. This top from cordat is a dreamy example of what we’re looking for — it has a loose fit and is begging to be worn with your favorite leggings or jeans.

See it!

Get the cordat Women’s Blouse Tops Loose V Neck 3/4 Bell Sleeve Shirt for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



This top is made from a rayon and spandex blend that’s extremely stretchy and soft. The hem is long and the sleeves are completely unique — they flare out in the most gorgeous way that dangles nicely off the shoulders. It has a subtle V-neckline on the front that also dips down in the back as well. It’s a relatively conservative cut that still shows off a little skin, which is always an exciting option.

This top is currently available in a whopping 17 colors, so there’s a certainly a shade even the pickiest of shoppers will love! If you’re not one for a solid hue, there’s a camo print we’re seriously eyeing at the moment. You can wear this top all year long. It will be a solo smash in the spring and summer months, but can be layered under many forms of outerwear to perfectly suit the fall and winter too.

cordat Women’s Blouse Tops Loose V Neck 3/4 Bell Sleeve Shirt (Light Blue)

See it!

Get the cordat Women’s Blouse Tops Loose V Neck 3/4 Bell Sleeve Shirt for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Thousands of shoppers have already picked up this top, and many are thrilled with the results. They note that if you want a looser fit in the mid-section, you may want to size up — as your usual order will leave you with a fitted silhouette. It’s flattering, comfortable and nails the boho aesthetic we’re always in the market for. Not only is it a hit with shoppers, it’s a hit with Us too. We’re already thinking about how to style it for an upcoming apple-picking trip!

See it: Get the cordat Women’s Blouse Tops Loose V Neck 3/4 Bell Sleeve Shirt for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from cordat and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post Nail the Oversized Trend With This Affordable Flowy Blouse appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.