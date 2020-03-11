Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Nancy Drew Bosses Break Down The Dead Lucy Twist We Never Saw Coming

By Celebrity News Wire on March 11, 2020

Kennedy McMann, Nancy Drew | Photo Credits: The CW

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of Nancy Drew. Read at your own risk!]

Nancy Drew just dropped the mother of all bombs on us (pun totally intended), and it changes everything we thought we knew about the Lucy Sable investigation. Not to mention, it finally explained

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story