Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump Executive Orders “Unconstitutional Slop”

By Celebrity News Wire on August 9, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blased the executive orders signed Saturday by President Donald Trump, claiming Democrats tried to reach a compromise with the Republicans on various stimulus measures, including extending a federal unemployment bump. The Trump executive orders extend the enhanced unemployment benefits that expired at the end of July, albeit slicing it to […]

The post Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump Executive Orders “Unconstitutional Slop” appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story