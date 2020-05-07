Naomi Campbell Is Just as Obsessed With Tiger King as the Rest of Us
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Naomi Campbell Is Just as Obsessed With Tiger King as the Rest of Us
As one of the most glamorous people in the entire world, Naomi Campbell has, intentionally or not, become synonymous with unfathomable luxury, an iron exterior, and knee-buckling shade. That image is owed in part to her many unforgettable TV appearances, like the time dropped the epic poem "Check