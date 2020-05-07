Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Naomi Campbell Is Just as Obsessed With Tiger King as the Rest of Us

By Celebrity News Wire on May 7, 2020

Sean Combs, Naomi Campbell | Photo Credits: Naomi Campbell

As one of the most glamorous people in the entire world, Naomi Campbell has, intentionally or not, become synonymous with unfathomable luxury, an iron exterior, and knee-buckling shade. That image is owed in part to her many unforgettable TV appearances, like the time dropped the epic poem "Check

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story