Naomi Kawase, Geraldine Chaplin Star in Luis Miñarro’s ‘Impalpable’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Celebrity News Wire on September 19, 2020

Palme d’Or winning producer Luis Miñarro (“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”) is set to direct his fifth feature, ”Impalpable” (a working title), produced by Miñarro’s label, Barcelona-based Eddie Saeta, one of Spain’s most prominent arthouse shingles. Written by Miñarro, “Impalpable” follows a series of characters who take a bus to an unspecified […]

The post Naomi Kawase, Geraldine Chaplin Star in Luis Miñarro’s ‘Impalpable’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story