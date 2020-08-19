Venues and event creators in Nashville have banded together to encourage Americans to wear a mask and take safety precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through a new campaign. The #MaskNowPartyLater campaign officially launched Wednesday (Aug. 19) with the incentive of bringing awareness to the live music sector and how slowing the spread of the virus now will bring live music back sooner.

The collective of event creators, vendors, sports teams, venues, athletes and artists in Nashville began educating the public on what it’s going to take to get live events back sooner with the hashtag and are now calling upon the entire sector to step up and share the message between Aug. 19-21 on social media.

Over the years, the live events industry has faced many operating changes including installing metal detectors, doing bomb sweeps, and requiring clear bags. Once again, the industry is being asked to establish a new normal for fans that includes masks, sanitation stations, contactless entry and more.

“Starting Wednesday, we want our voices heard,” the campaign said in a release. “The hope is we make some noise locally in our support of metros initiative of wearing masks. We’re also including some slides with facts on the impact this is currently having as well and the contribution our industry makes to our city and state.”

Within Nashville alone, the campaign states the entertainment industry supports 56,000 jobs and generates $3 billion in income annually, according to a study conducted by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Research Center. Additionally, available images for the campaign boast that live entertainment contributes an economic impact of $10 billion across the region.

In order to spread the message, the campaign has created shareable images for Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for fans and other event creators to post and share along with the hashtag. The campaign is also encouraging everyone to create their own images and ask fans to wear a mask, social distance and stay home as much as possible.

The message has already been spread by venues in Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, as well as by national promoters like AEG.

Those looking to support the cause can also purchase #MaskNowPartyLater masks and shirts from the group’s website. Head here to find images, merch and more information.

Do you miss live events as much as we do? Be part of the solution to keep the entertainment industry alive – take the pledge! #MaskNowPartyLater •Wear a mask

•Practice social distancing

•Stay home as much as possible More info → https://t.co/qDRLnUZaAF pic.twitter.com/Xi3Iq7iUJQ — #MaskNowPartyLater (@MaskNowPartyL8R) August 18, 2020

