A burgeoning film-TV hub and shoot locale in Spain, Navarre is proving a hotbed for new companies and projects which are now helping the region to gain bigger visibility abroad. Some start-up, or standout Navarre-based outfits expected to attend this week’s on-site Conecta Fiction in Pamplona: Adhokers Navarra Created by Beatriz Acinas and José Luis […]

The post Navarre: A Film-TV Company Guide appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.