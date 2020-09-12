Glee alum Naya Rivera‘s final moments before her death have been revealed in her autopsy and toxicology report obtained by In Touch.

According to Naya’s mother, Yolanda Rivera, Naya and her son, Josey Dorsey, went to Lake Piru, California to barbecue on July 8, but Naya changed her mind and decided to rent a pontoon boat instead. While out on the lake, they went for a swim. According to Josey, whom Naya shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, he and Naya counted “1,2,3,” and then jumped off the boat together.

Shortly after they jumped in the water, the Devious Maids alum told Josey, 4, to get back on the boat. She helped him onto the boat, and once he was back on, he heard his mother yell “help” and saw her put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water.

Yolanda, 54, told investigators her daughter knew how to swim well and was familiar with Lake Piru. Naya did not have any known medical conditions except vertigo, which would get worse when she was in water. She had been treated for vertigo in the past at Cedars Sinai. She had been controlling her symptoms, which including vomiting, with antihistamines.

The Bernie Mac Show alum had also been prescribed Adderall for anxiety, but Yolanda wasn’t sure if Naya had been taking it. At the time of her death, Naya was suffering from a recent sinus infection and she was taking medication for it, but the medication was unknown. Naya had not suffered any recent falls or injuries, and she never had any suicidal ideation.

At the time of her death, Naya had low levels of ethanol, caffeine, diazepam, nordiazepam, amphetamine and phentermine in her system, according to the toxicology report from The Ventura County Medical Examiner. She also had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.016.

Naya Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after a Lake Piru boat rental shop employee found her son, Josey, safe but alone on their pontoon boat. After five days of search and recovery efforts, her body was found on July 13 and she was confirmed dead that same day. Her autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed her cause of death was an accidental drowning.

