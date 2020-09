For the second time in 5 years, Teyana Taylor has given birth in her home bathroom — and once again, everyone is healthy!!! Taylor’s NBA star hubby Iman Shumpert broke the news … saying baby Rue Rose was born on Sept. 6 at 3:28 AM. “Now … when…

The post NBA’s Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Gave Birth In Their Bathroom, Again! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.