NBC’s perennially top-rated Sunday Night Football broadcasts will sound fairly normal this fall, executive producer Fred Gaudelli promised Thursday, but they will feature fewer crowd shots due to few if any fans attending games. Gaudelli joined play-by-play voice Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya for a media conference call ahead of […]

