- You are here:
- Home
- /
- NBC Needs to Renew Manifest for Season 3 So We Can Know Peace Again
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
NBC Needs to Renew Manifest for Season 3 So We Can Know Peace Again
Manifest's Season 2 finale steered the NBC drama in an exciting new direction, and now we're dying to see what happens next. For starters, Zeke's (Matt Long) miraculous recovery from the proposed death date raises valid questions about the role the Callings play in the grand scheme of things. Was
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries