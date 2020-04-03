Error message

NBC Releases Blindspot Season 5 Premiere Date

By Celebrity News Wire on April 3, 2020

Jaimie Alexander, Blindspot | Photo Credits: NBC, Virginia Sherwood/NBC/Warner Bros

Blindspot is on the move. The NBC thriller's fifth and final season will premiere Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c, TV Guide has learned. The show will move to its normal 9/8c timeslot the following week on May 7.

According to TV Line, Blindspot Season 5 was initially slated for a summer premiere, but

