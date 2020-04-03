- You are here:
NBC Releases Blindspot Season 5 Premiere Date
Blindspot is on the move. The NBC thriller's fifth and final season will premiere Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c, TV Guide has learned. The show will move to its normal 9/8c timeslot the following week on May 7.
According to TV Line, Blindspot Season 5 was initially slated for a summer premiere, but
