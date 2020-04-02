- You are here:
NBC's One Chicago and Law & Order: SVU Seasons Cut Short By Coronavirus
Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are the latest shows to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. According to Deadline, all three Dick Wolf series are cutting their seasons early after production was shut down on March 12.
The Chicago Med episode "A Needle in the Heart," airing Wednesday,
...
Read More >
