Reflecting on their recovery! Neil Patrick Harris shared his family’s experience with the coronavirus.

“It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April,” the actor, 47, said during a Tuesday, September 15, Today show appearance. “We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

The Series of Unfortunate Events alum added that the experience was “not pleasant,” but he, husband David Burtka and their twins, Harper and Gideon, 9, “got through it.”

Now, the family of four “have antibodies and are feeling good,” the Emmy winner said. “We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.”

The New Mexico native and Burtka, 45, have been homeschooling their kids during the COVID-19 spread, and Harris gave an inside look at their experience in an April Instagram video.

“I’m pretty sure this is how digital home schooling isn’t supposed to work,” the How I Met Your Mother alum captioned footage of the little ones playing Minecraft at the time.

In the footage, the Tony winner asked, “How is this digital third grade? … This seems counterproductive.”

Harper replied, “It’s just entertainment,” adding that Harris was still being their “teacher” by showing them how to play the video game.

Harris and the Life Is a Party author welcomed their children via surrogate in 2010 and aren’t planning to expand their family. “They have each other,” Harris exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 “They’re twins. So there’s a boy and a girl, and they’re super stoked together.”

Gideon is into sports, Harris exclusively told Us the previous year, explaining, “He’s been practicing his baseball drills and Harper is very into gymnastics still. She loves doing handstands. As do I. We’re cut from the same cloth. I’m big up in circus stuff. We keep showing each other handstands [and] she corrects me more.”

