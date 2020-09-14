Nelly Nails a Backflip During Hot Salsa Routine on ‘DWTS’: Watch

Nelly can rap, sing, act. He can also do a mean Salsa.

The “Hot In Herre” star is a contestant on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars, which kicked off Monday night (Sept. 14) on ABC.

The Austin, Texas native got away to a good start with a Salsa dance, which he performed to one of his very own works (of course), “Ride Wit Me”.

Wearing all red, Nelly put the punctuation mark on his routine with Daniella Karagach. Right at the end, he nailed a backflip. And all with a smile on his face.

Watch below.

