September 6, 2020

NENT Group, the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has ordered “Furia,” an original drama series created by Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (“Mammon”) exploring the underworld of right-wing extremism in Europe. A co-production between Norway’s Monster Scripted and Germany’s X Filme Creative Pool Series and ZDF, “Furia” will premiere exclusively across the Nordics on NENT Group’s Viaplay […]

