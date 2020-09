Rob Gronkowski is gonna like this … Netflix’s hit show “Outer Banks” is already filming season 2, and that means coronavirus precautions for the cast and crew. Here’s the scene on the ‘Outer Banks’ set this week, as filming gets rolling on James…

The post Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Starts Filming Season 2, Cast Wearing Masks appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.