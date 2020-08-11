EXCLUSIVE: Expectation, the UK production outfit behind Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence, has secured its first Netflix original commission — a feature-length documentary on a series of nail bombings in London 20 years ago. Titled The Nailbomber, the film will tell the story of how far-right extremist David Copeland detonated three improvised bombs in Brixton, […]

The post Netflix Orders Feature-Length Documentary On Far-Right London Nail Bombings appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.