What a difference a pandemic can make. Almost nine months after coming up short in its long battle with now Disney-owned Fox over snatching two executives back in 2016, Netflix is locked and loaded to start the whole thing up again with an appeal kicked off tonight. “This case is about Fox’s abusive behavior in […]

The post Netflix Pulls Disney-Owned Fox Back Into Court With Appeal In Exec Poaching Case appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.