Netflix Tests Shuffle Play Button On Home Page Which Plays Random Titles For Viewers

By Celebrity News Wire on August 18, 2020

Not sure what to binge next on Netflix? The streaming service is taking out a possible solution to your problem out for a spin. The streamer is testing out a new “Shuffle Play” button that allows viewers to watch TV and movie titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The button appears on the profiles […]

