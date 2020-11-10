Netflix's Dash & Lily Is Supreme Comfort Watching This Holiday Season

By Celebrity News Wire on November 10, 2020

Midori Francis, Dash & Lily | Photo Credits: Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/AmW5GO6btMM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Dash & Lily | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/AmW5GO6btMM" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

We are finally in the penultimate month of the longest year in recorded history. While so many things about 2020 have been challenging and unpredictable, the annual rollout of TV holiday specials is now in full swing, and Netflix won't be left out of the Christmas and holiday cheer. Part of the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story