



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/cDTg62vsV4U\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/cDTg62vsV4U " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Charlie Kaufman is one of the world's greatest living screenwriters, but the Oscar-winning writer and director hasn't made a live-action movie since 2008's Synecdoche, New York, because his movies don't make the kind of box office profit studios want. Fortunately for us, Netflix doesn't care about

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com