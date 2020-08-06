Netflix's I'm Thinking of Ending Things Trailer Looks Like If Eternal Sunshine Was a Horror Movie

By Celebrity News Wire on August 6, 2020

Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis, I'm Thinking of Ending Things | Photo Credits: Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/cDTg62vsV4U\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/cDTg62vsV4U" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Charlie Kaufman is one of the world's greatest living screenwriters, but the Oscar-winning writer and director hasn't made a live-action movie since 2008's Synecdoche, New York, because his movies don't make the kind of box office profit studios want. Fortunately for us, Netflix doesn't care about

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story