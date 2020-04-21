Netflix's Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers

Netflix is usually known for keeping its viewership numbers shrouded in mystery, but in recent years its been sharing more and more data about its most popular series and the methods by which it arrives at those numbers. The streaming service still keeps most of his data close to the chest, of
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Stranger Things
- When They See Us
- Adam Sandler
- Jennifer Aniston
- Ava DuVernay
- The Umbrella Academy
- Triple Frontier
- The Highwaymen
- Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- Our Planet
- Sex Education
- Elite
- Bird Box
- Dead to Me
- The Perfect Date
- The Irishman
- The Witcher
- You
- 6 Underground
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Love Is Blind
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
- Spenser Confidential
- Comment