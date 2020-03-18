- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Netflix's Self Made Review: A Flawed but Overdue Portrayal of Madam C.J. Walker
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Netflix's Self Made Review: A Flawed but Overdue Portrayal of Madam C.J. Walker
Up until recently, most of the people deemed worthy of drawn-out biographical explorations have been white, but it's a new day in Hollywood. In theaters, films like Hidden Figures (2016) and Harriet (2019) brought stories about lesser-known African American heroes from out of the shadows, and with
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries