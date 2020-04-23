- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Netflix's Shadow and Bone Series: Spoilers, Release Date, Casting, and More
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Netflix's Shadow and Bone Series: Spoilers, Release Date, Casting, and More
Dying for an update on Netflix's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Shadow and Bone? TV Guide is here with all the latest scoop on the new series!
Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling book series Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this Netflix Original promises to bring the fantastical world
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries