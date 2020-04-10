Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Trailer Tasks Sexy Singles With the Impossible: Not Hooking Up
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Trailer Tasks Sexy Singles With the Impossible: Not Hooking Up
Coming off the success of The Circle and Love Is Blind, Netflix released a trailer for what the streaming service hopes will be your next trashy reality show obsession: Too Hot to Handle. The series puts a group of 10 sexed-up singles to the ultimate test: no kissing, no heavy petting, no sex, and