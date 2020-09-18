Nev Schulman revealed he and his wife, Laura Perlongo, contracted coronavirus earlier this year. “Laura and I both had COVID-19 in March,” the 35-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “We were in New York, little did everyone know that it was going around and had been for a while.”

Luckily, Schulman and Perlongo, 35, “had mild symptoms — and none of the ones that were considered tell-tale signs.” The couple “never lost” their sense of smell or taste, and they didn’t develop coughs, but “for weeks both of us felt not great and had some sort of intestinal issues,” the Catfish star explained. “We subsequently tested positive for the antibodies.”

The Dancing With the Stars contestant — who is donating money earned on the show to Dance Against Cancer, the New York City Ballet Dancer Relief Fund and The National Dance Institute — has his hands full these days, from filming Catfish to learning new dance routines each week for the ABC reality show.

However, Schulman and Perlongo — who share daughter Cleo, 3, and son Beau, 1 — are still thinking about the future and when they can expand their family. “We kind of want to wait and see if there are any birth-related side effects, and [if there are] connections to having had the virus that we want to avoid if possible,” he said.

“We are going to give it a couple of months, and hopefully if everything quiets down, and the future is looking a little bit brighter, then we’ll start working on that,” he added. “We have a loose plan, but again, it’s sort of an apocalypse pending. These days, gosh, you really can’t plan more than a week or two in advance.”

Schulman and Perlongo spent a lot of time together during quarantine, and while some couples might have called it quits, the MTV personality said it actually made their relationship stronger. “We never really had to spend a couple of weeks together at a time because my travel schedule with Catfish is so constant, and I am gone for a couple of days,” he said. “So, this was for sure a real test — how will we do together for months and months at a time? And it was great.”

“Obviously like any couple, there were moments where we needed a minute or two [away] from each other, but we had a great time,” he gushed. “I feel more confident than ever that whatever comes our way, whatever we have to deal with as a team, as a couple, as parents, we can handle it. As far as I am concerned, I am more in love with her than I have been.”

We’re so glad the pair is doing better than ever these days. Now, bring on the babies!

