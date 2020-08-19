Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our beauty and skincare routines are always changing. In the warmer months, we’re reaching for highlighters and bronzers for that sun-kissed, dewy and natural glow. In the colder seasons, we switch from a barely-there look to bolder makeup like red lipstick and black eyeliner. Every product in our routine is completely contingent to the season we’re in and we’re always fine-tuning them.

Sure, our routines might change, but lotion is the one product we use all year long. A good moisturizer can help to condition our outer layer of skin and combat dryness and flaking, which happens no matter what the temperature is outside. With so much riding on one simple product that we truly use 365 days a year, why risk running out? We’ll be set for the rest of this year (and maybe even next year!) with a fan-favorite lotion in a jumbo-sized bottle, which happens to be marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Grab the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump (originally a $96 value) now with prices starting at just $49 at Nordstrom!

Skincare isn’t always one-size-fits-all, but judging by reviews of the Kiehl’s Jumbo Creme de Corps, this lotion might be the exception. So many shoppers with different skin types absolutely love this moisturizer and said it works well on them. Whether oily, combination, dry or normal skin, so many reviewers raved about this product. According to reviews, if we’re looking for some instant moisture and hydration, this lotion is the simple solution.

Across the board, reviewers were left speechless over how well this product worked on more than one area too. Shoppers said they love using this lotion on both their faces and bodies alike. One reviewer was left in complete awe over how a little product went such a long way, nothing that just a couple of drops of this lotion completely covered an entire area of their body. Just imagine how many uses this jumbo 33.8 oz. bottle will provide!

So many other shoppers were so excited to finally have found an odorless lotion that didn’t leave their skin feeling greasy. This bestselling Kiehl’s formula includes only fine ingredients like beta-carotene, which is excellent for anyone looking to nourish or replenish their skin with vitamin A and vitamin D.

This lotion also includes the magical cocoa butter, which can help to lubricate and soften the skin. It’s also the best ingredient for those with dry skin. Creme de Corps also contains a signature Kiehl’s ingredient, Squalane, a highly-refined botanical lipid derived from olives. Squalane can absorb easily and can help to replenish the skin’s barrier as well as keep it soft, supple and moisturized.

All of the fine ingredients in this rich, super-hydrating lotion work in harmony to help make skin silky-smooth in seconds. Simply apply after taking a shower or bath or as often as necessary. With a jumbo size bottle like this, we’ll get to enjoy this lotion for a long time to come.

