Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

New Amsterdam Season 3: New Drama, Big Changes, and More to Expect

By Celebrity News Wire on April 20, 2020

Ryan Eggold, New Amsterdam | Photo Credits: Karolina Wojtasik/NBC

Like just about every scripted show on television this year, New Amsterdam had its season interrupted by coronavirus. As a result, we didn't see everything the show had planned, including a pandemic-themed episode set in New York that was shelved after people in the show's crew -- including recurring

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story