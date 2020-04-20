- You are here:
- Home
- /
- New Amsterdam Season 3: New Drama, Big Changes, and More to Expect
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
New Amsterdam Season 3: New Drama, Big Changes, and More to Expect
Like just about every scripted show on television this year, New Amsterdam had its season interrupted by coronavirus. As a result, we didn't see everything the show had planned, including a pandemic-themed episode set in New York that was shelved after people in the show's crew -- including recurring
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries