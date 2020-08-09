Was Edward Cullen always viewing Bella Swan as the object of his affection — or was she once just something he wanted to bite? That and many other answers are revealed in Stephenie Meyer‘s latest novel, Midnight Sun, a new take on the 2005 Twilight book. This time, it’s told from the vampire’s point of view, instead of from the new girl in town.

The book “definitely will” change the way fans view everyone involved in their story, the author shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

“Edward comes across as very confident and sure of himself in Twilight, when the whole time he was actually wracked with doubt and guilt,” the Host author, 46, tells Us exclusively. “I think readers will be surprised by his level of constant anxiety. While in Twilight, we got to see all of Bella’s second-guessing and hesitation, from Edward’s point of view Bella comes across as very serene and self-possessed.”

The novel also reveals more of Bella than Twilight did. “We get to see a lot of pieces of Bella that — in her total obsession with Edward — she found too boring to relate,” Meyer teases.

As for the third leg of the triangle, that dynamic also may catch readers off guard.

“We only get a few glimpses of Jacob from Edward’s perspective, but I think readers will be surprised by Edward’s reaction to him,” she says of the “much darker story.”

The book was “a lot more stressful to write than Twilight was,” Meyer adds, mostly because it was a lot less about the journey of a young woman falling in love.

“Edward is absolutely certain that this story will not end well. He truly believes he’s living out a tragedy, and he sees no light at the end of the tunnel,” she shares. “He’s slightly hopeful for about three chapters and full of anxiety and dread for the other 27.”

Midnight Sun is available now.

