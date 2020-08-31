New In! These Cozy Wide-Leg Pants Will Be a Fall Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The rise of the athleisure trend has changed the fashion world forever! Think about it: Sweats used to be reserved for post-workout gear, and now, elevated takes on loungewear regularly storm the runway at Milan Fashion Week. Honestly, we’re obsessed — who doesn’t love feeling cozy and stylish at the same time?

This summer was all about rocking simple, stretchy pieces that offer up breathability and casual vibes. Now, we’re looking at our fall wardrobe and evaluating how to bring that energy into the new season with ease. To start, we’re buying these pants from NIMIN! They’re ribbed, have wide legs for maximum comfort and look absolutely fantastic.

Get the NIMIN Women’s Casual Comfy Drawstring Elastic Waist Pants for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.



These pants are made in a high-waist style that effortlessly pairs perfectly with a variety of tops. The options are endless: You can layer these pants over a cute bodysuit or just throw on a crop top. Switch things up by teaming them with a graphic tee and knotting the hem for a dash of sophistication. There’s a drawstring in the waistband that can be adjusted to fit your figure, so these are bound to be a flattering pick.

The material of these pants is super stretchy and soft, and the ribbing only adds to that. We’re especially fond of the khaki shade, but you have three other options to choose from if you’re not feeling this neutral tone. Whether you’re wearing these pants to bed, lounging on the couch or out to brunch, they just work. You’ll feel like you’re clad in sumptuous PJs even if you’re in the process of ordering another mimosa!

The end of summer is always bittersweet — we’ll miss the sunshine and lazy days on the beach, but fall fashion is our favorite. These pants are bound to make the transition to chillier temperatures that much chicer, and we’re so ready. Be one of the first Amazon customers to get your hands on this elevated take on comfy sweats!

