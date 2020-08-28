Too late to salvage a summer movie season wiped out by coronavirus, but boldly hoping to bring audiences back to cinemas (or drive-ins at least), a handful of movies are opening widely this weekend — or as widely as they can in a country where many communities are still restricting public gatherings. If time travel […]

The post New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music,’ ‘The New Mutants’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.