New Name! Harry and Meghan Officially Change Title of Sussex Royal

Still regal! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially changed the name of their charitable initiative from Sussex Royal to MWX Foundation.

The couple made the switch on August 5, according to paperwork obtained by the Daily Mail.

The shift comes after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be allowed to use the word “royal,” which forced the dissolution of their foundation and Instagram account.

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

In response, Meghan and Harry released a statement that pointed out “there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas,” but they agreed not to use the term.

News broke in July that the pair filed paperwork to shut down the Sussex Royal charity.

They made their final Instagram post under the Sussex Royal account in March. “While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they wrote.

Harry, Meghan and their 15-month-old son, Archie, moved to the U.S. in March. Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that they purchased a $14.7 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California.

In addition to their foundation, the duo wants to cultivate careers. “Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” a source told Us. “He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

Harry “always had a creative streak,” according to the insider, but the Suits alum has “inspired him to take it to the next level.”

