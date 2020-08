Powered by Chinese streaming technology, the New York Asian Film Festival will this year move from the real world to the virtual. With strong focuses on women filmmakers and Korean movies, the 19th NYAFF will run Aug. 28-Sept 12. The opening film is the North American Premiere of “The Girl and the Gun” (aka “Babae […]

The post New York Asian Film Festival Unveils Virtual Lineup appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.