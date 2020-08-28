Veteran Los Angeles news anchor Jeff Michael sued KCBS-TV on Friday, alleging the station breached his contract and discriminated against him based on health issues. Michael was co-anchor of KCBS-TV Channel 2’s newscasts at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. for more than three years. The Emmy Award-winning anchor joined KCBS in early 2017 after nearly two […]

