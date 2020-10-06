www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/I4wOEO6J9Kw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"neXt FOX Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/I4wOEO6J9Kw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Next. Read at your own risk!]
Fox is ready to fill the void of shows about technology running amok left by the cancellation of ABC's Emergence and the lack of new Black Mirror episodes. On Tuesday night, the network's new
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment