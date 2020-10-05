www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/jFR3KsBrHRQ\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Watch Fox's neXt Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/jFR3KsBrHRQ" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Fox's new artificial intelligence horror-thriller-cop show neXt (or Next or NEXT, depending on where you look, and don't rely on Fox because you'll find all three) begins with a quote from world famous stoner, disruptionist, and odd baby namer Elon Musk: "With artificial intelligence, we are
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment