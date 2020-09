NFL Media and Dish Network Corporation have reached a new carriage agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Distribution of both networks has been restored on Dish TV and Sling TV (as part of the Sling TV Blue package) today, the first Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season. The last agreement ended in June. […]

