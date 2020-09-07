NFL Returning To Channel 5 In UK For MNF & Sunday Magazine Show

A new three-year deal between the National Football League (NFL) and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) will see the UK’s Channel 5 air Monday Night Football on free-to-air this season. The channel will also carry a new Sunday morning magazine program. MNF will be broadcast live from Channel 5’s studio in LA, where presenter Kirsten Watson […]

