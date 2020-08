What does a dude nicknamed “Big Ticket” get for a chain?? How about A BIG ASS TICKET!! TMZ Sports has learned … New York Jets rookie Mekhi Becton is the proud new owner of a piece that is as big as his 6’7″, 360-lb. frame … copping a huge…

The post NFL Rookie Mekhi Becton Cops Massive ‘Big Ticket’ Chain, $400k Value! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.