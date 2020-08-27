The NHL has postponed its Stanley Cup Playoffs games set for tonight and Friday, joining the NBA and other pro sports leagues and teams in protesting the latest police shooting of a Black man. The news comes about an hour before tonight’s first of two games was set to start. The announcement was made by the NHL […]

The post NHL Postpones Playoff Games Tonight & Friday, Joining Protest Over Latest Police Shooting appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.