Isn’t she lucky? Former One Direction member Niall Horan has a new girlfriend, English fashion student Amelia Woolley. We all wish it could be us — but you can’t say you’re not curious about the latest leading lady in the Irishman’s life. Here’s everything we know about the new girl on Niall’s arm.

Where Is Amelia From?

The 26-year-old’s newly-minted partner grew up in Birmingham, England, which is over two hours outside of London. According to CapitalFM, she now resides in Kensington, a quaint and trendy London neighborhood.

Amelia Is a Fashion Graduate

The brunette beauty graduated from Istituto Marangoni, a fashion and design college in Milan, in 2020. Prior to her secondary education days, she attended a private school called Solihull School, outside the city.

What Is Amelia’s Job?

Amelia currently works as a commercial assistant for luxury shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood, being promoted from an intern position in March 2020. In 2018, she was a PR assistant for the Women @ Dior program. The same year, she worked front of house and as a styling assistant for Chloé’‘s SS18 trunk show. The fashion pro has also worked in a lot of other positions throughout the industry, according to her Linkedin.

Is Amelia on Social Media?

If you’re one of those 1D fans who would like to check out Niall’s latest love interest on social media, we have some bad news for you. Her Instagram page is currently private. She did change her privacy settings after she and Niall were spotted together the first time, so it seems she’s been getting a bit more attention than she’d like. Plus, it appears she doesn’t have a Twitter account.

How Did Niall and Amelia Meet?

The pair have known each other for a few months, but it’s unclear how the duo met. They first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in London on August 1.

How Long Have Niall and Amelia Been Dating?

According to The Daily Mail, they’re smitten with one another — and have been “getting to know” each other at Niall’s place while quarantining. “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her,” an insider told the outlet. “Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on — and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal.”

