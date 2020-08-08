Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s family is growing. The couple introduced Panda, the latest addition to their brood, on Saturday (Aug. 8).

“Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love,” Jonas wrote on Instagram, where the pair posted an adorable family photo.

Panda — adopted from nonprofit dog rescue Hollywood Huskies — joins their pups Gino and Diana, making it a trio of pets for their handsome little family.

“Our new family portrait!” Chopra said. “Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!”

“BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out…so…we made it work!” she joked, explaining the image’s very Photoshopped appearance of Diana.

To the delight of dog lovers everywhere, Jonas and Chopra’s furry friends all have their own Instagram accounts: @pandathepunk, @ginothegerman and @diariesofdiana.

See the new family portrait on Instagram.

