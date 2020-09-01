It’s been three years since Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged (and later split) on season 21 of The Bachelor, but the twosome didn’t get closure until their recent reunion for his Patreon channel.

“Vanessa had DMed me several months before that about something that she thought I might be frustrated about,” the 39-year-old former Bachelor began exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I just didn’t know what to say at the time. We hadn’t spoken and I just ignored it. I left her on read. I was just mad. I was frustrated and I just didn’t know what to say.”

Nick went on to admit that Vanessa, 32, reached out after comments she made on Taylor Nolan’s podcast in October 2019 about not waiting to get engaged to him on the show made headlines. When he reached out to record the Patreon episode, he was pleasantly surprised by her response.

“I reached out and she was very gracious. And we talked and I think quite honestly, I think we both wanted to connect on a personal level to just clear the air, if you will,” he explained. “And we did that briefly, but then we decided to record it. And I think we were both pretty nervous about it. Because as I said, on my podcast, I’m over it, but I am not indifferent about the relationship.”

Nick added that his podcast with Vanessa, which is out now, “allowed” him to “let some things go” that happened between them.

“In the interest of self-preservation for both of us, we tried to keep it as clean as possible in the public and in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t really anything like really messy, but like I said, I was not indifferent about it. And I had a lot of strong feelings and she did to about the relationship,” he explained. “I feel more indifferent now and in the best possible way.”

Nick also admitted he was the most nervous to catch up with Vanessa out of all of his exes, including Bachelor in Paradise’s Jen Saviano: “Vanessa has always been a little bit more unpredictable for me, but Vanessa was very gracious and I was really glad that we in both cases, I thought it went as well as it possibly could have.”

Not long after Nick and Vanessa, who split in August 2017, recorded their reunion, the special education teacher’s boyfriend, Josh Wolfe, proposed. The Essential Oils founder joked in the comments section of her post about re-following his ex on social media just in time for the announcement.

“I’m just not the over-the-top kind of cheesy like, you know, [guy],” he told Us of his comment. “I tease because I love. I love snark, if I’m joking with you, it’s usually because I like you in some way shape or form. And that’s just my personality.”

